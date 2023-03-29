Micah talks about the drama with Irina

Warning: Mild love is blind S4 forward spoilers.
love is blind Season 4 cast member Micah Lussier apologized to “people who were hurt in the show” by her.
Well, you spoke to Micah before the show aired, and you haven’t seen it yet. I asked her about the moment she and Irina listened to Amber tearfully after Paul ended things with her — and what she made of her friendship with Irina in hindsight.
“There’s something about Irina being in the pods that really brought me a human side to things. It was a very intense pressure being in the pods – you’re talking to a lot of people, trying to figure out who you’re going to,” she replied.
“I think having her have a very serious experience and it helped me laugh about it. That’s something that I need to face. Maybe people watching that are like, ‘Oh, you don’t care, you don’t take things seriously.'” It’s actually quite the opposite, It’s the way I get over things — being funny.”
Yesterday, Mika took to her Instagram story to counter criticism for her actions after the episodes were released. She began, “I have apologized privately to people who have sustained show injuries from my hands. I would like to apologize publicly. An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it.”
“I know I had a close relationship with a lot of the girls on the show, and I still talk to some of them. But I can see how laughter might be kind of hard for some of the people who were going through it,” Micah added.
“To the viewers I hurt. I’m sorry I brought my behavior up to so many of you. Seeing that person on screen would make me feel the same way.”
Mika then explained why her Instagram comments were paused, adding, “I do everything I can to protect my mental health (whether I deserve it or not). It’s always been something I struggled with, and now I can’t improve myself if I am mentally ill. I hope you understand that I am I take sole responsibility.”
Make sure to keep your eyes peeled for added privacy love is blind Content is coming to BuzzFeed soon 👀.
