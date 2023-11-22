Lobo Xavier says Costa deepened “situation of disgraceful manipulation” against Marcelo | The fall of government

Antonio Lobo Xavier, a lawyer and State Counselor, was “vague” in his answers to journalists about whether he had asked Marcelo Rebelo de Souza if the outgoing Prime Minister “intensified the atmosphere of the scandalous intrigue against the President of the Republic.” The Attorney General of the Republic that day Operation Influencer.

Tonight, on CNN, the former CDS leader responded to Antonio Costa’s criticism that the prime minister himself requested to hear Lucilia Cago in Belem on the morning of November 7, which was revealed by the head of government. Two days later at a meeting of the Council of State, PÚBLICO declared.

From the information mentioned in Lobo Xavier’s plan he assumed that the confidentiality of the Council of State had not been breached. Uncertainty principleOn Sunday night, it was “in the media” and it was the Prime Minister who “suggested” that he disclosed the information during the State Council meeting on November 9.

Lobo Xavier, recalling that in “exceptional” circumstances the President could reveal the minutes of the Council of State, argued that “there is a trade-off between protecting the duty of presence or confidentiality demanded by the Prime Minister, and on the other hand allowing a scandalous maneuver to intensify.” Revealing the truth, this conflict of interest is resolved in favor of the truth.







“Because of my unavailability, on such an important matter, the President, under the current circumstances, the only hint that is not at risk is a vague idea that some may suggest. Manipulation, an unsustainable idea leads to lies, speculation,” he said, adding that the context in question “rotates” About the reason for the prosecutor’s investigation in Belem, Costa was the target of a related investigation hours before the Prime Minister resigned. Operation Influencer.

Asked if the minutes of the last state council meeting should be made public, the state councilor said, “If I am the President, I will try to escape from this environment where scapegoats are being forgotten and scapegoats are being found.”

“My name should not be on the news broadcast, it’s a little diversionary ploy to create intrigue,” he said.

Lobo Xavier said he had come to clarify that Lobo Xavier “has no faith in the citizenry” as he was asked to listen to Lucelia Kago while the raids were ongoing at the Prime Minister’s residence and two ministries. Remember that there was a conspiracy, or a conspiracy, or that the president did something reprehensible.