Life “falls apart” with parents in prison

Hosted by Savannah Chrisley Open with Savannah Chrisley Podcast. (Photo: Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

In the last episode of the programme Open with Savannah Chrisley Podcast, host Savannah Chrisley She mentioned how her condition has been since the parents Todd And jolly He was reported to jail on January 17th.

the Chrisley knows best stars convicted Of tax evasion and bank fraud in june they serve a Combined 19 years Behind bars: 12 years for Todd at the Pensacola Federal Correctional Institution, Florida, and seven years for Julie at the Lexington Federal Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky.

“This past week has been a very difficult week for my family as a whole and for each of us individually,” Savannah said at the top of the show. “We kind of had to say goodbye to my parents for a little, you know, some time, for the foreseeable future, and that was really, really hard, and I haven’t done a podcast since. The podcast that’s going out today, and the one you’re watching, was shot before you broke down.” my life “.

She explained that the episode, which was recorded on January 12, Jolie’s birthday, did not reflect the turmoil going on in her personal life now.

“It may sound happy, and during that time, I think there was a lot of hope,” she said. “And I wasn’t confronted with the reality of the situation. So I just wanted to throw this out there, to address that, because I know a lot of people are going to be like, ‘Whoa, what is that?’ And that was kind of a pre-life meltdown. Now, the podcasts I do now are going to be published.”

Savannah said the next episode will be an examination of other family members.

“Next week I’m going to have a very intense podcast with myself to give a new kind of update on where my life is, where things stand, how the kids are, nanny, all of the above, so…and give an update on my dad,” she said. “Because you guys don’t have one yet, and I really, really look forward to giving this update because I’ve seen God work in the craziest of circumstances.”

She also expressed her gratitude to those who have stood by the reality TV family.

“Thank you so much from the bottom of my heart for your support of me and my family and open,” said Savannah, who has taken in 16-year-old brother Grayson and 10-year-old niece Chloe who are being raised by Todd and Julie.

Meanwhile, the couple have maintained their innocence, and their lawyer has said they plan to appeal.