Jeremy Renner reveals he suffered a 30-plus broken bone in an accident – a rolling stone

Jeremy Renner open The extent of the injuries he sustained Snow plow accident in a new social media update about his recovery on Saturday.

along with a photo hook the actor Now out of the hospital Renner received physical therapy, writing that he suffered “30 plus bone fractures” following a New Year’s Day accident near his Lake Tahoe area home.

Renner was hospitalized in a “critical but stable” condition with a chest injury and other injuries following the accident, and was only released from the hospital earlier this week.

“Morning workouts, all resolutions changed these very New Years…. Born out of tragedy for my entire family, I quickly focused on uniting actionable love. I want to thank everyone for their messages and thinking for my family and me,” Renner wrote Saturday.

“So much love and appreciation to all of you. These 30 broken bones will mend and grow stronger, just as the love and bonding with family and friends deepens. Love and blessings to all of you.”

Renner is currently starring in The second season of Mayor of Kingstown, in which he plays the unofficial mayor of a small Michigan prison town; The show returned this past Sunday, January 15th, after which Renner tweeted, “Out of my mental fog while recovering, I was so excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home.”