Iran Unveils New Weapon Capable of Shooting Down US Stealth Militants – Executive Digest

Iran has unveiled a new upgraded version of its long-range air defense system, the Bavar-373. Iranian officials say the version has the ability to detect and neutralize American stealth fighters, and could prove a potential threat to escalating tensions with Israel.

Initially launched in 2019, the domestically produced Bavar-373 is often compared to Russia's S-300 missile systems and the US Patriot systems. This new edition was presented on April 17 during a military parade.

The announcement takes on particular significance in the context of rising tensions between Iran and Israel. Tehran launched drones and missiles at Israel on April 13 following an Israeli attack on the Iranian embassy in Syria.

The military news website Special Operations Forces Report (SOFREP) highlighted the development, describing it as “a significant step in the evolution of Iran's defense capabilities, reflecting its growing autonomy and ambition in terms of air defense”.

Iran says the upgraded Bavar-373 will rival Russia's advanced S-400 missile system and can intercept fifth-generation stealth fighters such as the Lockheed Martin F-35s.

SOFREP also described that the upgraded Bavar-373 has improved target detection, is capable of identifying 100 air threats simultaneously and is capable of firing Sayyad-4B missiles against multiple targets.

However, SOFREP highlights that Iran's claimed capabilities for the Bavar-373 have yet to be independently confirmed and practical tests are needed to truly assess its capability.

The continued development of Iran's defense sector has been attributed to SOFREP international sanctions and strategic partnerships with countries such as Russia and China.

The military parade presented by the upgraded Bavar-373 can also be interpreted as a deterrent message aimed at potential adversaries, especially in the complex geopolitical situation of the Middle East.