Driver crashes through primary school wall in Liverpool (pictures included)

UA 39-year-old woman walked through the wall of Beacon Church Primary School in Liverpool, England after being convicted of drug-driving.

Merseyside Police, quoted by the Associated Press (AP), said the driver and only one passenger in the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

Vehicle wedged between wall, inside elementary school classroom – step You can see it in the gallery above.

At the time of the collision, police said, “there were no children” at the scene.

The school was “closed for the day” and the building was inspected to assess “any structural damage”.

