After more than six months of preparation, Ukrainian soldiers have found new gaps in the Russian defense

Landing troops across a river into enemy territory is one of the most difficult operations for an army. The military calls it a bridge, something Ukrainian marines have bravely achieved in the past few weeks in the town of Krynky on the east bank of the Dnipro River. Now, Ukraine risks increasing pressure and creating a new front that threatens Russian control over Crimea.

But the grueling operations of these soldiers, specially trained to carry out amphibious assaults, did not begin this month. It is necessary to go back to May, when Ukraine began conducting several reconnaissance attacks against Russian positions on the other side of the river. At the same time, the Ukrainian command ordered the logistical preparation for the start of the operation.

The first step taken is to prepare the technical conditions. The impact of drones on the battlefield is something both armies have learned to respect. Therefore, the Ukrainian military leadership sent radio jamming methods to the area, preventing Russian drones from operating within a radius of almost 20 kilometers. At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers began using large drones operating with other frequencies to “hunt” electronic warfare equipment.

With almost all resources concentrated on the southern front, the Marines had to wait until October 15 to land. Several Ukrainian military units landed at different locations, spreading confusion in the Russian defensive line, which was not expecting an attack.

The area was defended by Russian soldiers from a motorized infantry regiment. When they discovered that they had landed, they sent several armored vehicles to the Grinki area. But without adequate electronic warfare operations, the Ukrainians decimated Russian armored forces with a series of drone strikes.

With each passing day, the Marine positions were reinforced with more men and more equipment. Currently, around 300 players are active in Cringi. He also found a way to use the small air force he had left to support the Kiev landings. Several Ukrainian Mi-24 raids were seen flying at low altitude and firing rockets across the river.

This week, videos shared on Russian Telegram channels showed that Ukraine had already sent armored vehicles to the other side of the river. With a small Soviet-made amphibious ship, the Ukrainians can be seen transporting a modern BTR-4 armored personnel carrier.

According to the Ukrainian newspaper Kyiv Post, the second landing took place on October 25, 25 kilometers to the north. Since then, four landings have been reported at various points in the river. In addition to Krynky, the fleet has positions in the north of Kusaseve, Peschanivka and Aleshkin Island.

But the rains are coming, and with them all progress will be slow. However, these players operate on foot and progress slowly. Russian inability to deal with these intrusions seems to have created some discomfort in Moscow. The top Russian commander in the region was removed from his post, with no justification given.

“The enemy [fuzileiros ucranianos] A large number of FPV (first-person view) drones and an electronic warfare system, drone centers and electronic warfare stations located on islands, are able to operate in such a brazen manner. Without disabling these points, the courage of the infantry alone will not solve the situation,” says Rybar, one of the main Russian Telegram channels.