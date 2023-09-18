“How do you lose an F-35?” US asks for help to find wreckage of South Carolina fighter jet – Observer

An “accident,” the cause of which is still unknown, involved an F-35B Lightning II fighter jet crashing over North Charleston, South Carolina, on Sunday afternoon. The pilot ejected in time and survived, but the whereabouts of the plane’s wreckage is now unknown, drawing criticism from political leaders.

Taking into account the latest data provided by the plane, the search focused on two lakes in South Carolina – Moultrie and Marion. But so far no success. So the US Air Force asked for help Social website (formerly Twitter) through which anyone with information can contact authorities. Charleston Air Force Base works with the Marine Corps and South Carolina Law Enforcement.

We are working @MCASBeaufortSC To locate the crashed F-35 this afternoon. The pilot ejected safely. If you have any information that could help our recovery teams locate the F-35, please call the Base Defense Operations Center at 843-963-3600. — Joint Base Charleston (@TeamCharleston) September 17, 2023

Inadequate knowledge of the aircraft’s location creates criticism. Republican Congresswoman Nancy Mays In social networkHe asks: “How do you lose an F-35? How about not having a tracking device, what are we asking the public to do, find a fighter jet and operate it?

The pilot, who was evacuated in time and safely, was taken to hospital where he is in stable condition. Authorities are still investigating the cause of the incident. The pilot is from the 501st Training Squadron in Beaufort, South Carolina.