Herm Edwards slams Cowboys for Dak Prescott’s brutal tweet

Count Herm Edwards among those who didn’t like Dak Prescott’s Cowboys tweet.

after the 49ers The Cowboys were defeated 19-12 on Sunday To advance to the NFC Championship Game, the Cowboys Twitter account threw Prescott under the bus.

The account posted “Dak Prescott gave the ball away twice in the narrow loss to the 49ers, in game play the Cowboys had a chance to win if they didn’t again cause self-injury.”







Herm Edwards slammed the Cowboys for singling out Dak Prescott in a tweet. ESPN







Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the Cowboys’ 19-12 loss to the Niners. Getty Images

Edwards appeared on ESPN’s “This Just In” Monday, and said the post wrongly offended him.

“What I want to say, I can’t say on air because I’m a good Catholic man,” Edwards said. Mediaite has also covered it. “I’m not going to go there with that, but I will say this; it’s unfortunate. It’s really when you think about someone in the organization. You’re entitled to your opinion, but that thing is called a team.”

The 68-year-old has returned to ESPN in recent months after coaching at Arizona State since 2018. He diagnosed this as a problem with Cowboy culture.

“When you pick a particular person to say you want to take the blame, personally, I don’t believe in that,” Edwards said. “I just don’t, that’s not how I’m built. That’s a bit of a Dallas Cowboys problem. It’s always someone else’s fault… Let me blame that person because it’s not about us as a football team. They played a football game yesterday I thought They did a good job.”

Prescott She signed a four-year, $160 million contract extension with the Cowboys in the 2021 season. Even if they’re so tipped, the team has practically not been able to move on from him this season since his deal includes nearly $90 million in cap money in 2023.