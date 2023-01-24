City builder SteamWorld Build announced for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC

publisher Thunder games and developer station City building game announced SteamWorldBuild to Playstation 5And Xbox seriesAnd Playstation 4And Xbox OneAnd SwitchAnd PC (steam). It will be launched in 2023. The demo is now available for PC.

Here’s an overview of the game, via Thunderful Games:

About Be an engineer SteamWorld Mining city! Smash houses and build homes for your steambot citizens, feed them and provide some rootin’-tootin’ entertainment. An abandoned mine sits beneath your town, rumored to be full of ancient technology that holds the key to escaping impending doom. Use the natural resources found above ground and the abundant ores buried in the mine to expand your city. Encourage new inhabitant levels to join the quest to dig deeper, discover untold riches, and eventually help them lift it off the planet! Manages As the city expands in all directions, new types of Bukharians find their way to the settlement–and their needs become ever more complex. To keep everyone content, you’ll need to make sure everyone is working hard. Purchase items to enhance the efficiency of buildings. Keep the goods flowing up and down the mine by speeding up the miners with encouraging electric jolts. Or, just barter at the local train station and get what you need that way. It is up to you!

Mine and exploration As you go digging deeper and deeper into the mine after riches, eventually something will start chasing you again. Defend your workers from fearsome creatures and keep walls from collapsing as you explore the deeper levels of your mine. Key Features Build your own unique city.

Explore and develop an exciting mine.

Manage and optimize increasingly complex resource chains.

Deal with the dangers you will face.

SteamWorld being.

It’s easy to pick up and play with a traditional keyboard and mouse or with a controller.

Trade resources at the local train station and welcome special visitors who will help you out.

Explore five distinct SteamWorld Inspirational maps full of secrets.

Three difficulty levels balanced to give all players a challenge.

Watch the announcement trailer below. View the first screenshots in the Gallery.