Russia Receives New Order for ‘Kamizag’ Drones, Warns Ukraine – Executive Digest

The ‘kamikaze’ Sahede drones used by Russia in attacks against the Odesa region early this Monday will be part of a new shipment of these devices received by Moscow, according to Ukrainian military sources.

The Russians do not choose the dates of their attacks at random. They plan these activities well. “Planning takes place based on the available forces and means,” begins by saying the spokesperson of the Southern Operations Command, Natalya Hominiuk, as quoted by Ukrinform.

“We saw this before the Odesa attacks: there was an increase in cargo air traffic between Tehran and Moscow, which would mean the arrival of a new shipment of Saheed drones,” the official continued, pointing a finger at Iran. Distributing these drones to Russia, in violation of international sanctions.

Moscow’s intention is to destroy the infrastructure of Ukrainian civilians using a cheaper method than used missiles.

“In the wreckage of the downed drones, we found markings that showed they belonged to a different order. It is clear that the Russians are chasing missiles. This is because the available stock is not easily replenished and is very expensive. So, the enemy is trying to destroy civilian infrastructure with a more accessible tool,” he explained.

This morning’s attack was carried out by explosive ‘kamikaze’ drones targeting the Izmail district of Odessa. At least 17 of these planes were shot down by Ukrainian anti-aircraft guns, but many drones hit their targets.