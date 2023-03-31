Shay Sanderson accuses Gwyneth Paltrow of ‘ignoring’ her father in a skiing accident
The jury in Gwyneth Paltrow’s trial found she was not at fault in a 2016 skiing accident.
The case dragged on for years after retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson, 76, raised the allegations against Paltrow in a 2019 lawsuit. Mr. Sanderson claimed the Hollywood star hit him on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley resort near Park City, Utah, on February 26, 2016. .
On Thursday, the jury returned a verdict in Paltrow’s favor after just over two hours of deliberation, and Paltrow effectively awarded a token $1 to Ms. Paltrow. They found that Sanderson, who was claiming $300,000 in damages, was 100 percent at fault for the skiing accident.
Mr Sanderson had claimed in court that the collision left him with permanent brain trauma that robbed him of his “lifelong pleasure”.
During closing arguments Thursday, Sanderson’s attorney, Lawrence Buehler, suggested that jurors consider awarding his client $33 per hour, as he has been experiencing cognitive decline since the accident seven years ago, and for the 10 years he is estimated to live.
Meanwhile, defense attorney Stephen Owens told the court that his client was a “punching bag” for Sanderson and his family throughout the proceedings.
Andrea BlancoMarch 31, 2023 09:00
peony heroineMarch 31, 2023 08:30
Defendant Gwyneth Paltrow’s attorney is using a made-up formula to claim that the actor owes his client $33 an hour — $3.2 million in total — for skateboarding accident injuries.
But despite his arguments, the jury found Terry Sanderson to be “100 percent at fault for the accident.”
Andrea BlancoMarch 31, 2023 08:00
Andrea BlancoMarch 31, 2023 07:00
Gwyneth Paltrow has been cleared of all wrongdoing in a US lawsuit over a 2016 skiing accident, which was brought by retired ophthalmologist Terry Sanderson.
After a high-profile two-week trial in Utah, jurors returned a verdict in favor of the Oscar-winning actress after just over two hours.
Sanderson sued Paltrow over the collision, which occurred at Deer Valley ski resort in Utah more than seven years ago, leaving him with multiple broken ribs and serious head injuries.
She had denied the allegation, and accused Mr Sanderson of bumping into her, resulting in her missing “half a day of skiing” with her family and being “in pain”.
Jurors on Thursday assigned “100%” blame to Sanderson for the accident, finding him responsible for the injuries to Paltrow.
They awarded the actress her “symbolic” counterclaim of $1 in damages.
Mrs. Paltrow and Mr. Sanderson, who testified during the trial, were present in court for sentencing.
The actress wore a blue jacket, with a white shirt and brown pants, and she did not seem to react to the referee’s response, but she let out a long breath.
When I came out of the courtroom, I touched Mr. Sanderson on the shoulder and whispered something to him.
She previously said she felt “very sorry” for his deteriorating health in the aftermath of the accident, but maintained that she was not “at fault” and said she was the “victim”.
Mr Sanderson’s lawyers previously proposed that a jury award more than $3 million in damages in the case.
Andrea BlancoMarch 31, 2023 06:00
Andrea BlancoMarch 31, 2023 05:00
The jury concluded that Gwyneth Paltrow was not at fault for the ski collision
Jurors found Terry Sanderson at fault for colliding with Ms. Paltrow on the slopes at the luxury Deer Valley Resort near Park City, Utah, on February 26, 2016.
The decision comes after two weeks of complex testimony by neurology and brain injury experts on both sides. Eyewitnesses, Deer Valley employees, Mrs. Paltrow’s sons Apple and Moses, and Mrs. Sanderson’s two daughters also testified under oath.
The referee actually awards Ms. Paltrow a token $1.
Andrea BlancoMarch 31, 2023 04:00
Character assassination
Asked as he left the court what factors determined the outcome, he said: “It should have been the facts of the accident, because he absolutely brought the truth to the accident. There was no reason to walk away from that and it still is, and I brought him in for that reason.”
“I wanted to see if justice prevails in those situations, but it becomes a character assassination…they become things you thought were long gone in your life, things from thirty years, forty years ago, that must have been meaningless.”
He added, “You get some supposed credibility out of being a famous person… Who wants to take on a celebrity? No wonder I hesitated. It’s hard. Who wants to do that.” [versus] Someone who learns lines, learns to play someone else and be believable, be credible, and win awards? Who wants to go down this path? After being pressed about whether he thought Paltrow was lying, he said, “I think she thinks she has the truth…but I just know I said I wouldn’t make any lies.”
He said he was “very disappointed” with the ruling, but thought it was “very nice” of Paltrow to wish him well after the ruling.
Ayo DoddsMarch 31, 2023 03:49
Sanderson jokes that he’s going to Disneyland next
Speaking to reporters gathered after the trial, Sanderson said he wasn’t sure the lawsuit was worth it, and argued that people are naturally inclined to believe celebrities like Paltrow.
“You get some supposed credibility from being a famous person,” he said, according to the Associated Press. “Really, who wants to run into a celebrity?”
online mail described Mr. Sanderson is “shrunken” but stands by his version of events. When asked what he plans to do next, he is said to have joked, “Maybe Disneyland!”
Sanderson’s extensive outdoor trips before and after his skiing accident were a key issue in the lawsuit, as Paltrow’s attorneys tried to show that his injuries were not life-altering as he claimed.
Ayo DoddsMarch 31, 2023 03:35
‘I wish you well’
What did Gwyneth Paltrow say to Terry Sanderson on her way out of the fashion show?
Pictures from court showed the star leaning close to her former opponent and chatting to him with some recent messages, exciting speculations about what she said.
According to the Associated PressSanderson told reporters that she touched his shoulder and whispered, “I wish you well.” He said he replied, “Thank you, honey.”
Ayo DoddsMarch 31, 2023 03:19
