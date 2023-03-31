The largest decline in profits since 2011, and revenues have stabilized

Huawei’s revenues were flat in 2022 as the company diversified into new areas such as cloud computing and automotive technology. But its earnings have fallen under pressure from US sanctions and China’s pandemic controls on the Chinese tech giant.

Huawei on Friday reported the largest annual drop in its profit on record as US sanctions continue to weigh on its business and strict controls over epidemics in China take a toll on the company.

The Chinese telecoms giant said 2022 net profit was 35.6 billion yuan ($5.18 billion), down 69% year on year. That’s the largest annual drop of 54% in 2011, according to CNBC’s calculations.

However, in 2021, the company saw a significant increase in profits after it sold its Honor smartphone brand to a group of buyers, which makes the comparison to 2022 very significant. Huawei also listed rising commodity prices, strict epidemic control in China last year, and increased spending on research and development as reasons for lower profits.

“In 2022, the challenging external environment and non-market factors continue to affect Huawei’s operations,” Eric Xu, Rotational Chairman of Huawei, said in a press release.

Huawei said revenue rose 0.9% to 642.3 billion yuan in 2022, as the company stabilized its business after sales fell more than 28% in 2021. The Shenzhen company, headquartered in China, sought to diversify its business into new areas including Including cloud computing. And cars after a tough few years during which US sanctions hampered the company.

“In the midst of this storm, we have continued to race forward, doing everything we can to maintain business continuity and serve our customers,” Xu said.