G20 economies with less apparent growth in third quarter. China and the US are recovering

G20 GDP accelerated 0.7% in the third quarter of this year, according to the OECD, which released its quarterly provisional estimates this Thursday. In a press release, the OECD reports on the mixed economic performance of G20 countries in the third quarter, with the Chinese and North American economies showing the most growth.

In a chain analysis, a small increase is at risk compared to the 0.6% recorded between April and June 2023.

According to Economies, both China and the US grew by 1.3% of GDP; In the previous quarter, both the countries had registered a growth of 0.5%. Mexico’s economy expanded 1.1% in the third quarter, up from the 0.9% seen between April and June. Turning to Europe, the Italian economy rebounded to 0.1% in the third quarter after contracting 0.4% in the second quarter.

The economies of the rest of the G20 countries contracted during the period under review. Saudi Arabia’s GDP shrank 3.2% in the third quarter, resulting in a sharp drop in oil activity; In the previous quarter, the only Arab economy in the G20 showed a 0.5% decline.

As for Turkey, which saw positive growth, the economy shrank by 0.3% in the third quarter due to a drop in private consumption, down 1.7% compared to a 4.7% increase in the second quarter.

And according to the OECD, after recording growth between April and June, the economies of Japan (-0.7%), Canada (-0.3%), South Africa (-0.2%), France (- 0.1%) and Germany (-0.1%) %) showed negative change. In Brazil, GDP fell 0.1% in the third quarter after rising 1.0% in the second quarter.

According to the OECD, G20 GDP showed year-on-year growth of 2.9% between July and September, up from 3.6% in the previous quarter.

India recorded the largest growth (7.0%) in the last four quarters, while Saudi Arabia recorded the largest decline (-3.6%).