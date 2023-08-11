Fire in Hawaii. Biden declared a state of disaster and announced a boost in federal aid

In a statement released by the White House, President Joe Biden’s statement It would allow the release of federal funds to fund “emergency relief and reconstruction efforts on the island.”





The same report added that the resort town of Lahaina was “virtually destroyed.”







As stated therein Associated PressRestricted funding would allow for temporary shelter for displaced people, interventions in affected housing or loans to restore uninsured housing, as well as support programs for residents and businesses affected by the fires.







According to the White House, Joe Biden spoke by phone with Hawaii Governor Josh Green and expressed his condolences over the deaths recorded in the wildfires.







At least 36 people have died in the wildfires on the island of Maui in the past few days.



Speaking to ABC, Adam Weintraub, director of communications for the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, said: It acknowledged this Thursday that the death toll may be subject to a new update.





Search and rescue teams continue to search for survivors in the fire-ravaged areas. Parts of the island have been isolated due to the progress of the fire.







According to local authorities, at least 271 buildings were damaged or destroyed by the fire.





“Worthy of a horror film”



In recent days, wildfires on the island of Maui have stunned locals and left a trail of destruction in Lahaina. The intensity of the fire has increased due to strong winds brought by the passing of Cyclone Dora.

An island resident who fled his destroyed home told CNN that the island territory’s backdrop was “worthy of a horror movie.”







Tourists and citizens took shelter in water as the fire broke out in many places. The Coast Guard said dozens of people were rescued from the water. “The situation escalated very quickly and it was very difficult for the victims who had to jump into the water,” Commander Aja Kirksey told CNN.









This Thursday, tourists and residents are expected to withdraw in large numbers from the northern part of the island of Maui. Visitors will be transported to Kahului Airport, while residents will stay in accommodations on the island of Maui.

“It’s hard to look past some of the images that come to us from Hawaii — a very special place for many of us,” wrote Honolulu-born former US President Barack Obama. publication On Social Network X (formerly Twitter)





It is the worst fire in the US in recent years, since the 2018 Camp Fire in California that claimed at least 85 lives.