Russia announces “significant shortage” of police. At least 5,000 people quit in July – Executive Digest

Russia is facing a “significant shortage” of police officers after around 5,000 of these professionals resigned in July alone. The announcement was made by Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Golokoltsev.

“Manpower shortage is very high. I would even call it criticism. In the last month alone, 5,000 employees have resigned from government agencies. It is a difficult situation,” the government official quoted by TASS agency described.

Pressure from Putin, who last December signed a decree to increase the number of police officers in the country to 938,000 by 2025, will further complicate the situation. Next year.

The various forces under the Ministry of Internal Affairs are the Russian Police, Migration Control, Narcotics Control, Road Safety, the Center for Combating Terrorism and the Intelligence Department.

According to the independent newspaper Medusa, the ratio of police to citizens in Russia is the highest in the world.

The Home Minister did not disclose the reasons for disbanding the police force. However, according to Newsweek, it may be related to hundreds of thousands of people who fled Russia to avoid being sent to fight in the war.

At a ministerial meeting, Kolokoltsev ordered that “everything possible be done to reduce the dangers” arising from the lack of police.

“I understand that understaffed, a huge burden falls on the shoulders of employees [que ficaram]. But this is the time when we have to act according to the principle of efficiency and not numbers,” argued the minister.

“We need to focus on unifying teams, strengthening discipline and on principles that remain unchanged at any time: loyalty and commitment to service”, he concluded.