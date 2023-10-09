Fighting continues in Gaza, Israel says it has arrested a Hamas commander

A Hamas official indicated on Sunday that fighting with Israeli troops continued near the northern border of the Gaza Strip, while an Israeli military spokesman said a commander of the Palestinian Islamist group had been arrested.

Abu Obeida, a spokesman for Hamas’ military wing, the Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, said fighting continued with Israeli forces in several areas, including the town of Zikim and the kibbutzim of Sufa and Mefalsim. His soldiers captured a new group of Israelites.

In a statement released on Sunday, Abu Obaidah asserted that members of Hamas killed or wounded scores of Israeli soldiers in the town of Mawkim, south of Ashkelon.

In turn, the Israeli Navy’s special forces captured Mohammed Abu Khali, the deputy commander of the southern wing of the Hamas navy in Gaza, an Israeli military spokesman said.

The same spokesman said the military chief of Hamas had been detained by Israeli security forces and was being questioned.

Operation “Storm Al-Aqsa”

The Palestinian Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israeli territory on Saturday, dubbed the “Al-Aqsa Storm,” launching thousands of rockets and a ground, sea and air incursion by armed fighters.