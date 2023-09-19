Elon Musk X (formerly Twitter) – Wants to Charge “Small Monthly Fee” to Use Executive Digest

Top News

September 19, 2023
Matt Carlson

Multimillionaire Elon Musk, owner of Tesla, SpaceX and X (formerly Twitter), has admitted that he could charge a “small monthly fee” for using the social network. The principal started with the idea that it couldn’t be just another free website.

In a live-streamed conversation with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Musk said he wanted to “move forward with a small monthly fee” to use X, and insisted that this would be the basis for tackling the issue of bots. platform.

“It’s the only way I can think of to combat vast armies of ‘bots. Because a ‘bot costs a fraction of a cent – let’s say a tenth of a cent – but even if you have to pay… a few dollars or something, the ‘bot ‘s true cost is much higher, Musk said, according to TechCrunch.

Elon Musk didn’t say what the monthly fee for using the X was, describing it as a “small amount.”

One of the president’s first initiatives when he bought the social network was the use of a badge for certified Twitter accounts, which he called Twitter Blue, now X Premium.

According to the entrepreneur, X now has 550 million monthly users who generate 100 to 200 million publications every day.

As for paid subscriptions, I don’t divulge the numbers, however, independent research indicates that X Premium doesn’t appeal to the majority of X users, with surveys showing that only 827,615 users pay for the service.

