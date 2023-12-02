COP 28 begins amid disputes over oil and gas and tensions between rich and poor countries

More money for developing countries to fight climate change, a timetable for the end of fossil fuels and targets to accelerate renewable energy were the main themes of COP28 in Dubai. The meeting is being held for the first time in an oil-producing country and comes amid controversy over the host country promoting COP meetings to promote its fossil fuel agenda.

It hasn’t even started yet and the United Nations Climate Summit (COP 28) is already mired in controversy. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government aims to use its role as a host to discuss oil and gas deals, as revealed by the BBC. The UAE delegation, which has already denied this intention, said documents prepared for meetings with 27 foreign governments during COP 28 revealed that the UAE’s state oil company, The. Adnog, was “willing to evaluate international opportunities in liquefied natural gas (LNG)” in Mozambique, Canada and Australia. On the other hand, the UAE was ready to tell the Colombian minister Adnog It was “ready” to support Colombia’s desire to explore the South American country’s fossil resources. Officials were ready to convey this support for oil and gas exploration to 13 governments, including Germany and Egypt. These meetings will also help explore business opportunities for the state-owned enterprise In 20 meetings with Governments of Energy, Masdar, United Kingdom, USA, France, Germany, Brazil, China etc.

More than 70,000 politicians, diplomats, businessmen and activists will fly to Dubai to discuss climate change, develop new measures and assess progress since the Paris Agreements, signed by 200 countries. Temperature up to 1.5 degrees. 167 world leaders are participating in this year’s meeting. For the first time, it will be held in a country that is a member of the oil giant OPEC and one of the world’s 10 largest producers.

The end of fossil fuels? Aside from the controversy, one of the biggest issues on the table is the future of fossil fuels: Should countries reach an agreement to begin divesting themselves of oil and gas? Answers will be received by December 12. “My personal expectation is that the critical energy issue should be at the forefront of the fight against climate change, and the concrete steps already taken by groups such as the European Union and the United States will encourage the transition to renewable energies in other powers, such as those in Asia and the Middle East,” analyzing MEP Maria da Graça Carvalho. begins.

