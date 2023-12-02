The COP28 host wants to increase oil production by more than 40%

The country, which hosts the United Nations (UN) climate summit, wants to increase oil production by 42% by 2030, and produce nearly 36 billion barrels by 2050.

This means the United Arab Emirates (UAE) will increase annual production from one billion barrels to nearly 1.5 billion barrels.

The acceleration in production will continue throughout the 2030s, and will begin to slow in the 2040s. Production in 2050 should be around 850 million barrels per year, below current levels.

Only Saudi Arabia expects to increase production further between 2023 and 2050, with state oil company Saudi Aramco producing 100 billion barrels by 2050, according to data from Rystad Energy compiled by Global Witness.