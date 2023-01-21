Beyoncé’s performance in Dubai was caught on camera despite strict guidelines

In the digital age, not even Beyonce She can beat cell phones – her performance in Dubai was caught on camera by many people… though going so far as to keep it a secret.

The singer is in the UAE, booked to attend a show at (or near) this luxury hotel called Atlantis The Royal… which has supposedly shelled out millions for her services, over $24 million Just for an hour – that’s the word on the street, anyway.

Tons of videos circulated on Saturday in the lead-up to her concert, with people who got a seat at the show reporting that the hotel and other officials were telling people to put their devices in zip-lock bags — much like comics do these days.

There was also a live stream of the hotel that was picking up a lot of her sound checks in rehearsal…which were immediately cut off at the curtain call. However, despite their best efforts – the people on Earth managed to photograph everything regardless. 🤷🏽‍♂️

A live stream shows the Atlantis resort cut down immediately after Beyoncé's arrival on stage. It is possible that your Wi-Fi is turned off, and signal blockers could be in use.

You can jump to Beyoncé direction Now on Twitter and see all the shots for yourself — she appears to open with a cover of Etta James’ “At Last,” then go on to perform some of her own tracks… like “XO’s “Brown Skin Girl” and other “Renaissance” songs. See also The CW's 2022 cancellations due to mergers and live broadcasts

Bey was decked out in an elaborate, flowing yellow dress… The stage design was pretty intricate, too – along with a live orchestra and a gorgeous running backdrop.

"My love has come, the days of solitude are gone."

Things seem to be going quietly, because the crowd is cheering her on the big time… which is a good sign of what’s to come. Reports say this is a prelude to her upcoming “Renaissance” world tour — and so far, the product appears to be well received.

BTW, this outing is a family affair… Jay Z I was observer Near Atlantis – warm alone special fund With a stage overview – and blue ivyThere is, too. She even went on stage with her mom at one point, continuing the tradition of sharing the spotlight.

Beyoncé’s fans sure are excited…they’ve been waiting for her to hit the road. “Renaissance” came out about 6 months ago, and their appetite to see their very own Queen Bey enter the mic was swelling like crazy. Now, they get a taste for the first time of what is sure to happen.