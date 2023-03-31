Apple’s warning tells millions how far they should keep their iPhone out of the box — it’s never worth the risk and further than you think

APPLE users with medical devices have been warned to keep their consumer electronic products at a safe distance.
Most consumer electronics — like the iPhone 14 — are made of magnets or components that emit electromagnetic fields.
Apple said in a blog post.
“For example, pacemakers and implantable defibrillators may contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when they are in close contact,” Apple wrote.
Of course, if you don’t have an implanted medical device, you can keep your phone as close to yourself as you like.
To avoid any possible interactions with these types of medical devices, Apple has recommended that your product be a safe distance from your medical device.
This means that they are more than 6 inches (or 15 cm) apart, or more than 12 inches (or 30 cm) if charging wirelessly.
Apple has also required users to always consult with their physician and medical device manufacturer for specific guidance.
If you suspect your Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using your Apple product, as recommended by the tech giant.
Below is a full list of items that contain magnets and could interfere with a medical device.
AirPods and cases
- AirPods and charging case
- AirPods Pro and charging case
- AirPods Max and Smart Case
Apple Watch and accessories
- Apple Watch
- Apple Watch straps with magnets
- Magnetic charging accessories for Apple Watch
HomePod
iPad and accessories
- IPAD
- iPad mini
- iPad Air
- iPad Pro
- iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios
- iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard Folio
- Magic Keyboard for iPad
iPhone accessories and MagSafe
- iPhone 12 models
- iPhone 13 models
- iPhone 14 models
- MagSafe accessories
Mac and peripherals
- mac mini
- Mac Pro
- MacBook Air
- macbook pro
- iMac
- Apple Pro Display XDR
beats
- Flex beats
- Beats Studio Buds
- BeatsX
- Powerbeats Pro
- UrBeats3
Apple has indicated that some other products contain magnets as well, but they are not likely to interfere with medical devices.
They provide more information about safety in the Important Safety Information sections User guides for Apple products.
“Writer. Amateur musicaholic. Infuriatingly humble zombie junkie. General internet maven. Bacon enthusiast. Coffee nerd.”