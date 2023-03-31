Apple’s warning tells millions how far they should keep their iPhone out of the box — it’s never worth the risk and further than you think

APPLE users with medical devices have been warned to keep their consumer electronic products at a safe distance.

Most consumer electronics — like the iPhone 14 — are made of magnets or components that emit electromagnetic fields.

“For example, pacemakers and implantable defibrillators may contain sensors that respond to magnets and radios when they are in close contact,” Apple wrote.

Of course, if you don’t have an implanted medical device, you can keep your phone as close to yourself as you like.

To avoid any possible interactions with these types of medical devices, Apple has recommended that your product be a safe distance from your medical device.

This means that they are more than 6 inches (or 15 cm) apart, or more than 12 inches (or 30 cm) if charging wirelessly.

Apple has also required users to always consult with their physician and medical device manufacturer for specific guidance.

If you suspect your Apple product is interfering with your medical device, stop using your Apple product, as recommended by the tech giant.

Below is a full list of items that contain magnets and could interfere with a medical device.

AirPods and cases

AirPods and charging case

AirPods Pro and charging case

AirPods Max and Smart Case

Apple Watch and accessories

Apple Watch

Apple Watch straps with magnets

Magnetic charging accessories for Apple Watch

HomePod

iPad and accessories

IPAD

iPad mini

iPad Air

iPad Pro

iPad Smart Covers and Smart Folios

iPad Smart Keyboard and Smart Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard Folio

Magic Keyboard for iPad

iPhone accessories and MagSafe

iPhone 12 models

iPhone 13 models

iPhone 14 models

MagSafe accessories

Mac and peripherals

mac mini

Mac Pro

MacBook Air

macbook pro

iMac

Apple Pro Display XDR

beats

Flex beats

Beats Studio Buds

BeatsX

Powerbeats Pro

UrBeats3

Apple has indicated that some other products contain magnets as well, but they are not likely to interfere with medical devices.

They provide more information about safety in the Important Safety Information sections User guides for Apple products.