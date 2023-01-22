Actor Jeremy Renner says he broke more than 30 bones in the snowfall

the actor Jeremy Renner He broke more than 30 bones in his body when he was run over by a snowplow earlier this month, he said in an Instagram post on Saturday.

Much love and appreciation to you all,” said Renner, 52, who plays superhero Hawkeye in Marvel’s Avengers and also starred in Paramount+’s crime-thriller series “Mayor of Kingstown.”

“These 30 broken bones will mend, and grow stronger, just as love and bonding with family and friends deepen.”

Renner was clearing snow for a neighbor near his home in Reno, Nevada, when he was run over by a 7-ton PistenBully snowplow, Washoe County Sheriff Darren Balaam said at a news conference shortly after the accident on New Year’s Day. at least.

The star went to talk to a family member when the snowplow started rolling towards him, Balaam said, adding that Renner was run over when he tried to get into the driver’s seat to stop him.

Balaam said neighbors helped him while he waited 40 minutes for first responders to arrive at the scene due to weather conditions.

Renner suffered Blunt trauma to the chest Orthopedic injuries, his representative, Sam Mast, said at the time, adding that Renner was present Critical but stable condition when he was being treated in the intensive care unit.

After more than two weeks in the hospital, Renner said he went home Wednesday in response to a tweet from the official “Mayor of Kingstown” account promoting the second season.

“Out of my mental fog while recovering, I was so excited to watch episode 201 with my family at home,” he said.

actor who is Two-time Oscar nomineepreviously posted photos and videos on Instagram of him standing next to snowplows and rolling across icy terrain in a jeep.