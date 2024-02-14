A 15-year-old child builds a system that creates light

The war in Gaza continues and there are diplomatic efforts aimed at a new ceasefire between Israel and Hamas. And people are starving and living in tents. Hussam, a 15-year-old boy, created a lighting system for his tent.

Newton of Gaza, a reference to the British scientist Isaac Newton

A 15-year-old youth has developed a system capable of generating electricity in a refugee camp. The computer has two fans that you bought in the market and some wires to make connections. Given his accomplishments, the people in the refugee camp gave him a nickname Newton of Gaza, a reference to the British scientist Isaac Newton.

Isaac Newton (1643-1727) was an English mathematician, physicist, astronomer and author. He made innovative contributions to many fields of science, including mechanics, optics and mathematics.

Hussam expressed the inspiration for the solution, "Newton was sitting under an apple tree and he discovered gravity when an apple fell on his head. Here we live in darkness and sadness, rockets fall, so I thought of creating light. , and I did."

The young man believes that the war will end soon and that I can create solutions that can be used around the world.