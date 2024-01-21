Who are the highest paid heads of state in Europe? – DNOTICIAS.PT

The Portuguese head of state is the 8th highest-paid president in Europe, notes 'Slot.Day', when analyzing and comparing the salaries of presidents in Europe in 2023, compared to the country's average salary. They are paid by taxpayers.

Among the best paid are the presidents of Bulgaria, Slovakia and Ireland: at the opposite end, political leaders in Slovenia, Ukraine and Serbia are the least paid.

Heads of state in Europe earn an average of 103.2 thousand euros per year in total, four times more than the national average salary – 49.62 euros per hour.

Starting from the bottom of the table: Natasa Birk Musar, the president of Slovenia, earns the least as a civil servant in the country – 44,701 gross annual euros, 3% more than the average salary in the country (43,342). Euros). Musar costs taxpayers €23.41 an hour.

In second place is Volodymyr Zelensky, the president of Ukraine, who received a gross annual salary of 8,134 euros in 2023 – the lowest among European heads of state. In a country where the average salary is 12,258 euros, the president of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, is in the top 3 with a total of 20,564 euros per year. Rounding out the last five countries are Lithuania and Montenegro, with 75,056 and 23,166 euros per year respectively.

Rich?

Bulgaria, Slovakia, Ireland, Cyprus and Switzerland have the highest wages in Europe compared to the country's average salary. Rumen Radev earns 124,659 euros annually, 10 times the average salary in Bulgaria. Although significantly richer than Bulgaria, Slovakia pays its president an average salary of 7.78, making him the second richest, with gross income of 187,587 euros per year.

Ireland's president, Michael Higgins, earns 6.91 times more than the country's employees, totaling 331.47 thousand euros per year – the highest of all European countries whose GDP per capita has been assessed.

Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa is the eighth highest-paid European president compared to the average salary of the population.

Full list: