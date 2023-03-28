We are one step closer to AI processing zoom meetings for us

Zoom in He presents artificial intelligence feature for its platform. Video conferencing platform cooperate with Open AI To create a feature that expands on Zoom IQ’s existing capabilities by “summarizing conversation threads, organizing ideas, crafting content for conversations, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more,” Zoom said in a blog post. press release.

Zoom IQ was introduced as a “conversational intelligence software” to use Zoom meetings and customer interactions on the phone to predict revenue growth and boost employee productivity.

The AI ​​feature is designed to streamline workflow throughout the day to ensure that employees do not miss any information in meetings and to assist managers by creating prompts for questions based on topic and discussion. Employees can also feel overwhelmed by the influx of messages on the platform, especially if they stray away from the chat, where the AI ​​tool is useful as it summarizes information they may have missed.

“At work, the little things add up to a lot of time and energy — the time it takes to compose an email, find notes about a call you missed, or catch up on unread chats,” the press release says. “By speeding up these small tasks, we gain more than just time. We unlock greater creativity and collaboration for ourselves and our teams.”

Zoom did not immediately respond to Gizmodo’s request for comment.

Zoom advertising comes as another technology Industry leaders incl Google and Microsoft race To embrace artificial intelligence.

The video conferencing platform is rolling out an invite-only AI feature to select customers in April. Those customers will be able to access Zoom IQ chat and compose email, and they added that the meeting summary features will be available to users at a broad level, but did not provide further information explaining who has access.

Other added features include the Calendar and Mail apps that allow users to both access the Zoom app and provide access to third-party calendars.

“Zoom has long built AI solutions into our products to enable customers to be more productive,” said Smita Hashem, chief product officer at Zoom. Globe Newswire. “We’re excited to bring even more capabilities with the new big language models. Our unique approach to AI will give customers the flexibility they want and greatly help improve collaboration and customer relationships.”