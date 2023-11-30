War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute



They are symbols of Palestinian identity and resistance against Israeli occupation.





Used as the world witnesses growing global protests against Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip keffiyeh The Palestinian movement is growing, becoming a global symbol of solidarity marches. Protesters usually wear a black and white scarf around their neck or head.





Chess Keffiyeh











The iconic black and white cotton scarf known as keffiyeh It is used by Palestinian men and women in many parts of the Arab world. Square in shape with a distinctive checkerboard pattern, it has come to symbolize the Palestinian struggle for self-determination, justice and freedom.







On white background scarves are among the embryos Black olive leaves represent perseverance, strength and resilience. The net pattern represents Palestinian fishermen and the people’s connection to the Mediterranean Sea. The thick lines running between the patterns correspond to trade routes with neighboring Palestinian merchants.



co-opponent keffiyeh Covering their heads in a march in solidarity with the Palestinian peopleBelgrade, Serbia | Marco Djuriga – Reuters







Throughout the Middle East, long, loose-fitting clothing helped protect people from the heat and sun.In the 1930s, the garment took on a symbolic dimension during the Arab Revolt against British colonial rule.





In the second half of the 20th century, it was popularized by then-Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat. keffiyehHe wore it folded in a triangular shape and hung over his shoulders, covering his head.





Currently, the keffiyeh Participates in demonstrations supporting the Palestinian cause.





Oliveira: Economy and Peace

The importance of the olive tree throughout Palestine has been known for centuries. Trees are resistant to periods of drought and extreme temperatures, so they are represented Palestinian resistance against Israeli occupation.





The connection of the Palestinian people to the land through olive cultivation and harvesting is also highlighted from an economic perspective. The fruit of the olive tree guarantees livelihood for nearly 100,000 families who harvest it in October and November.







In times of war, the conflict between Israel and Hamas has seen Palestinians use the ceasefire these days to earn some income from the harvest, which produces olive oil and soap.



Olive picking during ceasefire days in Khan Younis, southern Gaza Saleh Salem – Reuters









Olive branches are associated with peace and prosperity. Yasser Arafat, the head of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) at the United Nations General Assembly in 1974, said, “Today I come with the arms of a freedom fighter, olive branch in hand. Other. Let not the olive branch fall from my hand. I say again, let not the olive branch fall from my hand.





Watermelon: Symbol of resistance

From Gaza to Jenin, the West Bank’s third largest city and an important Palestinian agricultural center, the watermelon is the Muslim country’s most iconic cultivated fruit.





When Israel captured the West Bank, Gaza Strip and East Jerusalem after the 1967 war, the Tel Aviv government banned the display of the Palestinian flag throughout the occupied territories.







Because watermelon shares the same colors as the Palestinian flag — red, green, white, and black — the fruit, with its green skin and red pulp, began to be used to protest Israel’s oppressive flags and to represent Palestinian identity. .







The watermelon earned the title of symbol of resistance and became part of artistic iconography. Used in sweaters, GraffitiOn posters and now, on social media, the watermelon emoji appears to be associated with messages of support for the anti-Israel cause and protest.







In early 2023, Minister of National Security Itamar Ben-Ghir instructed the police to confiscate Palestinian flags from public places. Soon after, in June, the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, began debating a bill to ban the Palestinian flag from state-sponsored institutions. In response, Jassim, an Arab-Israeli peace organization, placed a Palestinian flag — in the shape of a watermelon — on a dozen taxis in Tel Aviv.



“It’s a piece of resistance,” say protesters | X/@zazim_org_il



“Our message to the government is clear. If they want to stop us, we will find another way to express ourselvessaid Amal Saad, a Palestinian from Haifa who organized a watermelon campaign last summer.

