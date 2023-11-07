War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas up to the minute

On October 7, a Hamas attack on Israel left more than 1,400 dead and 240 hostages taken by the movement, which the European Union (EU) and the United States consider a terrorist organization, and was exacerbated by an Israeli military response in Gaza. Palestinian women in Gaza say more than 10,000 people have been killed, and the conflict threatens to spread to other countries in the region, such as Lebanon, Syria and Sudan.

– Israel’s intentions and humanitarian situation

From the first hour of the conflict, the Israeli military carried out attacks and bombardments in the Gaza Strip, with the aim of destroying Hamas, including locating and eliminating Yahya Sinauer, the leader of the Islamist group in the Gaza Strip, according to the Israeli. Defense Minister, Yves Gallant.

In the Gaza Strip, which the Israeli army said it had bisected on Sunday, the humanitarian situation remains dire, according to the UN and Hamas, vowing that attacks will continue, following the bombings, but the blockade of the enclave has cut off water, fuel and electricity supplies.

Indeed, the United Nations has condemned the "humanitarian catastrophe" in the Gaza Strip, leading to calls for an end to the conflict, blaming Tel Aviv for the situation.





– Possible extension of the war to Lebanon

The involvement of the pro-Iranian Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah in the conflict against southern Lebanon and northern Israel is seen as a way for Iran to open a new war front, forcing the Israeli military to disperse its resources.

However, the powerful Shiite movement does not have the political backing of Lebanon's interim government, which was reaffirmed last Saturday when Lebanese Prime Minister Nayeb Mikadi asked US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, on a multi-nation tour of the Middle East, to ask the US to intervene to end "Israeli occupation" of Gaza and southern Lebanon.





– Fear of Iran, Iraq, Jordan and Egypt spiraling out of control

Continued military pressure by the Israeli army, on the one hand, and Hamas militants, backed by Hezbollah in northern Israel, on the other, has led many states in the region to increase their rhetoric against Tel Aviv and Washington. An end to hostilities.

The head of the Iraqi government, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, accused the United States of “lying” when it called for a cease-fire, and later vetoed resolutions from the UN Security Council, saying, “This allows the Zionists to do more killing.”

“US weapons, secret services and financial support to the Zionist regime encourage killings and brutal actions against the Palestinian people,” said Iranian President Ibrahim Raisi. “The hands of those who commit crimes against Gaza.”

On the other hand, the Arab League parliament on Saturday asked the UN Human Rights Council to set up an international panel to investigate Israeli “war crimes” against civilians in Gaza, accusing Israel of committing “a genocide” in the Palestinian territories.

The League accused "major countries" of "supporting and protecting" Israel in its war against civilians in Gaza at a time when Egypt and Jordan are trying to support efforts to support Palestinian refugees.





– Two-state solution gains supporters but Netanyahu refuses

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs, Joseph Borrell, joined the voice of the United States in defending a two-state solution to the conflict between Israel and Hamas, but despite the EU’s assurances on the matter, “admitted not to present a credible plan to achieve this goal.”

Remembering that this possibility existed 30 years ago, in Oslo in 1992, when the agreements were presented for this matter, the European diplomatic chief said that now, “there are no conditions for this solution”. However, Poral could not explain what happened to prevent this from happening.

Benjamin Netanyahu's Israeli government never committed to a two-state solution, even after the US administration, through Joe Biden, said this was the path to follow.





– Return of the Palestinian National Authority to Gaza

Mahmoud Abbas, the head of the Palestinian National Authority (ANP), returned to the spotlight on Sunday after some criticism of what he considered “too little” by the international community to withdraw his administration, at the end of the war. Gaza for a comprehensive, more political agreement to include the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem.

Stressing that the Gaza Strip, which has been in the hands of Hamas since 2007, is an integral part of Palestine, Abbas said his administration’s headquarters in Ramallah would assume all responsibilities within the framework of a global political settlement for the West. Bank, East Jerusalem and Gaza Strip.