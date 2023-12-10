War in the Middle East. The evolution of the conflict between Israel and Hamas

According to a military statement, the strikes hit rocket launch sites, militant facilities and other infrastructure belonging to Hezbollah, a military report cited by Spain’s agency Europa Press said.

Local sources told the Lebanese daily L`Orient-Le Jour that the Israeli attacks took place on the outskirts of the towns of Aita el Chaab, Aitaroun, Kounine, Blida, Mhaibibib and Yaroun.

The army has confirmed that fresh attacks will continue in the area in the coming hours.

The Israeli military confirmed in the past few hours that two soldiers suffered minor injuries from shrapnel and smoke inhalation in a Hezbollah drone attack on a base in the western Galilee.

Two drones launched from Lebanon were shot down by the “Iron Dome” air defense system, the Israeli military said in an additional report to the Times of Israel newspaper.

Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the attack.

The United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) announced today that it is investigating an attack on the positions of its Spanish brigade in Lebanon, which resulted in no casualties.

According to Europa Press, UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenendi confirmed the information to the official Lebanese news agency NNA.

Security sources told the daily L`Orient-Le Jour that the incident took place in the eastern part of the Abl el Qam wheat plain on Saturday night.

An observation tower at the post was damaged, but the U.N. There were no reports of casualties among the peacekeepers, Tenenti told the Lebanese News Agency, without giving further details about what happened.

Hostilities between Israel and Lebanese militias have been at their most intense since 2006, following the October 7 outbreak of war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

Since the fighting began in the border area, more than 120 people have been killed, 11 of them in Israel (seven soldiers and four civilians).

In Lebanon, the death toll was 110, including 80 members of Hezbollah, 12 members of Palestinian militias, one soldier and 17 civilians, including three journalists and three children.

Israel evicted more than 60,000 people from communities in the country’s north, and the violence displaced some 55,000 people in Lebanon.