Virginia Tech against LSU in a tight fourth quarter battle; Follow live updates from Dallas

With star players and strong programs, the Women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The semi-finals will be played on Friday at the American Airlines Center. The first is #1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Friday.
For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks led to a full-blown Final Four moment. Cassandra Negli from Yahoo Sports on Brooks’ determination.
For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into a windfall of nothing and his last trip with LSU. Cassandra Negli tells the story “Bayou Barbie”.
How to watch Final Four Women
from: No. 1 Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2).
when: 7 p.m. ET on Friday
where: American Airlines Center, Dallas
television: ESPN
broadcast crew: Ryan Rocco (game by game), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe and Andrea Carter (reporters)
Follow Virginia Tech-LSU updates on the Final Four
