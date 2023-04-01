Virginia Tech against LSU in a tight fourth quarter battle; Follow live updates from Dallas

Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Kenny Brooks speaks to his players during the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Women’s Tournament. The Hokies face LSU in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas. (Kirby Lee/USA Today Sports)

With star players and strong programs, the Women’s Final Four is packing a big punch this weekend in Dallas. The semi-finals will be played on Friday at the American Airlines Center. The first is #1 seed Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2) at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN Friday.

For Virginia Tech, the Hokies’ “blind faith” in head coach Kenny Brooks led to a full-blown Final Four moment. Cassandra Negli from Yahoo Sports on Brooks’ determination.

For LSU, Angel Reese’s “fresh start” turned into a windfall of nothing and his last trip with LSU. Cassandra Negli tells the story “Bayou Barbie”.

How to watch Final Four Women

from: No. 1 Virginia Tech (31-4) vs. No. 3 LSU (32-2).

when: 7 p.m. ET on Friday

where: American Airlines Center, Dallas

television: ESPN

broadcast crew: Ryan Rocco (game by game), Rebecca Lobo (analyst), Holly Rowe and Andrea Carter (reporters)

Follow Virginia Tech-LSU updates on the Final Four