Ukraine: Two British volunteers killed during “humanitarian operation” in Solidar – News

Christopher Barry’s family in eastern Ukraine said: “It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved Chrissy, along with her colleague Andrew Bagshaw, while attempting to be humanely evacuated in solitary confinement.” affairs. British Expatriates.

“During the darkest moment of the beginning of the Russian invasion, he could not help but go to Ukraine in March to help those most in need, saving more than 400 lives and many abandoned animals,” the family added.

Christopher Barry, 28, and Andrew Bagshaw, 48, who lived in New Zealand before the war, have been missing for several weeks, New Zealand media reported.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, a businessman close to the Kremlin and founder of the Wagner paramilitary group, revealed on January 11 that his fighters had found the body of an Englishman in Solatar.

The town in eastern Ukraine, which had a pre-war population of 10,000, was largely destroyed in bombing raids in early January.

The first humanitarian convoy arrived in Soledar on Friday to help the people.

The Russian army and mercenaries of the Wagner group announced nearly two weeks ago that they had captured the site near Bagmouth, which the Russians had been trying to capture for months.

However, the Ukrainians have not officially recognized the fall of Soledar, ensuring that fighting continues in the western zone.

The military offensive launched by Russia on Ukraine on February 24, 2022 has so far displaced more than 14 million people – 6.5 million internally and nearly eight million to European countries – according to the latest UN data. The refugee crisis ranks as the worst in Europe since World War II (1939-1945).

At this time, 17.7 million Ukrainians are in need of humanitarian assistance and 9.3 million in need of food assistance and shelter.

Russian President Vladimir Putin justified the need to “denazify” and demilitarize Ukraine for Russia’s security, generally condemned by the international community, which responded by sending arms to Minsk and imposing political and economic sanctions. Moscow.

The UN put the civilian death toll at 7,068 and 11,415 wounded since the start of the war. confirmed, underscoring that these numbers are far from the real numbers.