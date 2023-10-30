Ukraine president’s home in Crimea put up for auction by Russian authorities – Executive Digest

Last September, pro-Russian officials in Crimea confirmed a warning made months earlier: the nationalization of property and assets owned by Ukrainian politicians and businessmen on the peninsula, Vladimir Konstantinov, the head of the parliament of the Republic of Crimea, promised this Monday.

“The anti-terrorist committee of the Crimean parliament continues to work to identify the assets of Ukrainian oligarchs in Crimea,” said the person in charge: according to the Crimean authorities, the value of the sale of the assets is 800 million rubles. (about 8 .49 million euros). Among the various properties, there was one that stood out at auction on Monday: the apartment of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Crimea.

According to the report, one of the properties to be nationalized is a property located in Yalta, Crimea, owned by the Ukrainian president – despite the fact that the initial price of the property at the auction exceeded 200 thousand euros, the Crimean authorities believe that. Being one of the most sought-after items at auction, it will sell out quickly.

According to the Russian news agency ‘Tass’, the apartment of Volodymyr Zelensky and his wife Olena Zelenska has an area of ​​119.5 square meters. But what stands out the most about the property is its location: it is located in the luxury development ‘Imperado’, in the city of Livadia, very close to the Yalta resort.

The auction is open until October 26, and due to the high interest paid, the Russian authorities in Crimea set a value of about 240 thousand euros during the auction. The property has an impressive view over the Black Sea and is close to the resort of Yalta, one of the most important tourist destinations in the region. Also, it is a historic property, not only owned by the last Russian Tsar Nicholas II, but also 150 meters away is the Livadia Palace, which served as the headquarters of the Yalta Conference that united Stalin. , Churchill and Roosevelt, in February 1945.

The apartment has a living room with a wide window, a bedroom with a bathroom and a large kitchen. It has a rooftop swimming pool, underground parking and a generous terrace.