Ukraine attacks Russian gas terminal, Moscow accuses Kiev of “barbaric terrorist act”: 698th day of war in essence

Almost two years on, the war in Ukraine is far from over. On both sides, attacks are added, accusations are exchanged and a trail of thousands of deaths is left along the way.

After Kiev claimed an offensive Russian oil depot in St. PetersburgUkrainian airstrikes extend to the Baltic Sea It hit a Russian gas terminal and several military facilities in the Smolensk, Tula and Oryol regions.

For the Kremlin's part, Russian air defenses claimed a interception Ukrainian airstrikes against several positions on the Crimean peninsulaPart of Ukraine occupied by Russia in 2014. Still on the Russian side, the Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of carrying out a “barbaric act of terrorism” in the Donetsk region, which left at least 25 dead and 20 injured.

A Ukrainian drone was responsible for the fire at a Russian gas terminal in the Baltic Sea operated by the Russian company Novatek in Ust-Luka, according to a source from the Ukrainian secret services cited by the RBK media group. “The attack is precise. This caused a huge fire that has not yet been extinguished”, the source said, adding that the Russians were forced to “evacuate the workers”.

The liquefied gas terminal where the explosion occurred is located 110 kilometers west of St. Petersburg and 1,000 kilometers from the border with Ukraine, and the aforementioned source of Ukrainian military secret services said the “fuel” was processed there. And that, in particular, goes to the Russian army”. “A successful attack against this terminal not only causes economic losses to the enemy and the opportunity to earn money in the war in Ukraine, but also significantly complicates the fuel logistics of the Russian army,” he added.

On Ukrainian territory, where most of the conflict is taking place, Kiev troops were blamed by Russia for the attack in the occupied Donetsk region, where the conflict is intensifying. According to information posted by the Donetsk mayor on Telegram, 18 people were killed and 13 injured in the attack. However, an update by the head of the Donetsk People's Republic, which is responsible for the Russia-aligned regional body, raised the death toll to 25 and injuries to 20, “including two children of moderate severity”.

The Russian Foreign Ministry, in a statement, pointed out that “the neo-Nazi regime in Kiev, supported by the United States and its satellites, has once again committed a barbaric act of terrorism against the public of Russia.” however, Kiev has not commented on the attack And, according to the Associated Press Agency, it has not yet been possible to independently verify the information transmitted.

According to Russian reports, its air defenses managed to repel a major Ukrainian air strike against several positions on the Crimean peninsula. Russia confirmed it shot down two Ukrainian drones off Crimea's western coast, shot down two missiles headed toward the peninsula while flying over the Genisesk region (in the Russian-controlled Kherson region) and shot down an “aircraft object” beyond Sevastopol.

The Russian governor of Sevastopol, Mikhail Rasvozhayev, confirmed “several explosions” in the city and the Crimean Bridge and public transport were temporarily closed, although traffic was restored an hour later.