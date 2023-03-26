Tyler James Williams says the producer of ‘Everybody Hates Chris’ told him he would ‘probably never work again’ – Deadline

Fraser Harrison/Getty Images

Tyler James Williams stars in the critically acclaimed sitcom Abbott Elementary But this is not the first time he has achieved success. The actor got a successful start on television starring Everyone hates Chris He called out a producer from the show, who did not see a bright future for him.

“I will never see you as something else, and you will probably never work again,” said Williams. GQ About what the producer said.

He added, “I was like, ‘You shit, you just looked at me and said that. ‘”

Being a small-time actor on a hit sitcom was “painful” for Williams as he was growing up in front of the television cameras.

“The time this was happening was around the same time that the Internet was becoming more entrenched in the industry,” Williams said. “So, as I’m going through the most awkward years of my life, everybody’s seeing it. I think my voice was getting louder nonstop during the second and third seasons. I was trying to find myself in front of everyone. And everybody had an opinion and they used to get their opinions out there.”

Williams continued, “It is He was Shocking. I am still affected by the things that are part of everyone else’s childhood. Every time someone comes up to me, no matter what they know me for, what they tell me at the moment is that I saw. I should be there right away, because someone is watching.”

The actor says he’s been in therapy and that “hypervigilance” is something he’s worked on adding, “I would overhear everyone’s conversation in the room. I could hear my name being brought up from two tables, three tables. I could see how many people were checking me in when I walked in the door.” This is not healthy.” Recently he’s been able to set firmer boundaries and slow down his pace of life.”