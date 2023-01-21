The violence leads the Peruvian government to close Machu Picchu

In a statement, the culture ministry justified the closure of the 15th-century Inca trails and citadel to “protect the social atmosphere” and “integrity of visitors”, adding that the move would remain in place. Until further notice..

The only way to reach the place by train has been cut off for several days due to damage caused by the protesters. The derailment’s rails were removed from the site on Friday, concession company Ferrocarril Trasantino said.

At least 400 tourists, including 300 foreigners, are stranded near the tourist attraction in Aguas Calientes.

Others, as an alternative, decided to walk several hours to Piscakucho, the closest village to Machu Picchu, which is connected by a road network.

Since December, Peru has seen violent protests after President Tina Bolvarde (former vice president) took office as head of state after Congress dismissed then-President Pedro Castillo, who was accused of announcing a coup and attempting a coup. Dissolution of this body.

The protests since December 7 have claimed at least 59 lives and left hundreds injured.

Tourism is a major source of income in Cusco, the cradle of the Inca Empire, where the 15th-century Inca citadel stands atop a forested hill.