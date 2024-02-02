The United Kingdom agrees to recognize the State of Palestine prior to any agreement on a two-state solution.

“We must give the Palestinian people a horizon for a better future.”

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has said the United Kingdom may officially recognize a Palestinian state before any agreement on a two-state solution is reached between Israel and Palestine. Politics.

Cameron's statements were a reversal of the British government's position, but the minister assured that this would not happen while Hamas remained inside the Palestinian territories.

“This is something we can consider as the process progresses and a solution becomes more realistic. We need to give the Palestinian people a vision of a better future, a future with a homeland that is absolutely essential for long-term peace and security in the region”, explains Cameron.

The British minister justifies the new position with the fact that talks between Gaza and Tel Aviv are unlikely to reach an agreement, given Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's intransigent stance and continued attacks on the enclave.

The United Kingdom is among a list of countries arguing that a two-state solution is the only viable option for long-term peace in the Middle East, which Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu opposes.