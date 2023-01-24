The students ask Bethune-Cookman to resume negotiations with Ed Reed

Conducted a protest on the campus of Bethune-Cookman University in Daytona Beach today. Students are concerned that the university has finalized contract negotiations with proactive football coach and NFL great, ED REED. SUMMER: As WESH 2’s CLAIRE METZ reports, they believe it’s retaliation for recent comments on social media that students believe are the truth. REPORTER: Hundreds of BETHUNE COOKMAN students sent a letter to the administration, to the board of directors, to anyone who was going to listen, in a peaceful, but vocal protest on campus. >> We voice our concerns, and send emails all the time. No response, that’s what happened. Reporter: This came after the university abandoned negotiations with a prospective football coach who solicited Ed to social media, using professionalism to criticize physical conditions at UBC, so demanding that even his office was unavailable. Reid later apologized, but this weekend the university decided to reopen its research. As the students petition to have Reed reinstated, they say it’s time to speak out, too. >> We have a voice and we must use it. Reporter: BCU student TYRONE FRANKLIN JR. He is a quarterback on the football team, frustrated that the university has dropped Ed Reed. >> Many people have been saying this for a long time. Reporter: Students share photos of what they say are some of the campus’s scares, including broken doors and mold in dorm rooms even growing on stuffed animals. Many here have told us Ed Reed spoke the truth about issues at school and they showed up, even walking down the street to re-hear it all. At the end of the day, they say, this is what they want leaders to respond to.

Protesting students demand that Bethune Cookman resume negotiations with Ed Reed Updated: 6:36 AM ET Jan 24, 2023

Students at Bethune-Cookman University ask leaders to resume contract negotiations with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ed Reed. The demonstration took place in the street in front of the university campus. “We express our concerns. We send emails all the time. There’s no response so that’s what it came to,” said student body vice president Janaya Jones. It came after the university broke off negotiations with prospective head football coach Ed Reed. At the end This week, he said he couldn’t sign his contract because they couldn’t certify his details.Reid took to social media, using profanity to criticize physical conditions at UBC, claiming that even his office wasn’t clean.Reid later apologized, but the university decided on This weekend the search reopens. And while students petition to bring Reed back, they say it’s time to speak up, too. Franklin is the quarterback on the football team, disappointed that the university dropped Reed. Headlines: Orlando leaders advanced plan to add restrictions on bars and nightclubs downtown, body cam video shows plea to police of wife accused of killing her husband at Daytona Beach Central Florida hospital Teachers react to Gov. DeSantis’ Teachers Rights Act “I think it shows what we go through as a student body. “A lot of people have been saying this for a long time,” said Franklin. Students have shared photos of what they say are some of the campus’ scares, including broken doors, mold in dorm rooms, and some growing on stuffed animals. “The first two months I was here, I was really sick because of the mold. Taking a shower makes my skin break out because they don’t really care about the health of their students,” said Saida Souber, a University of British Columbia student. Many at the protest say Reid spoke the truth about issues at school and has They showed up and even walked down the street to re-hear everything. At the end of the day, they say that’s what they want the leaders to respond to.” What’s next? How do we solve this? What can they do to improve it for all students here? Jones told previous coverage: Fans are excited to welcome Ed Reed to Bethune-Cookman football