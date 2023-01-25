The Russo-Ukrainian War at a Glance: What We Know on Day 336 of the Invasion | Ukraine

It appears that the United States is ready to begin an operation that will eventually send dozens of its M1 Abrams battle tanks to Ukrainereported the US mediain a reversal that could have major ramifications for Kyiv’s efforts to fend off Russian forces.

The move follows reports on Tuesday that Berlin has succumbed to massive international and domestic pressure and is set to make the announcement German-made tanks will be sent to UkraineAnd let other countries do the same.

It is expected that the decision will be made officially next Wednesday. Olaf SchulzHe will be questioned in the Bundestag In the morning in the debate is likely to be dominated by the decision of the tank.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said he was confident that the alliance would find a solution soon, after his meeting with the German Defense Minister. “At this pivotal moment in the war, we must provide heavier and more advanced systems to Ukraine, and we must do so faster,” Stoltenberg said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Tuesday that Kyiv needs allies to decide whether to provide modern tanks to bolster the country’s defense against Russia. The issue is not about five, 10 or 15 tanks, Zelensky said, because Ukraine’s needs are greater, but about reaching final decisions on real deliveries. “When the required important decisions are made, we are happy to thank you for each important decision,” Zelensky said.

in Ukraine, Fifteen senior officials left their posts Since Saturday, six of them have made allegations of corruption against them by journalists and Ukraine’s anti-corruption authorities. The deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office, Kyrylo Tymoshenko, said on Tuesday that he asked Zelensky on Monday to relieve him of his duties as part of the wave of government resignations and dismissals. See also APEC Summit involving Xi Jinping, Kamala Harris and other leaders

Deputy Defense Minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who is responsible for supplying troops with food and equipment, also resigned. Citing “media accusations” of corruption that he and the ministry say are unfounded. Deputy Prosecutor General Oleksiy Simonenko was removed from office, and two deputy ministers from the Ministry of Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine resigned.

Five provincial governors were also removed from power: Valentin Reznichenko, from Dnipropetrovsk, Aleksandra Starukha from Zaporizhia, Alexey Kuleba from Kyiv, Dmytro Zhivitsky from Sumy and Yaroslav Yanushevich from Kherson. Kherson and Zaporizhia are two regions of Ukraine that have been claimed by the Russian Federation.

The Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists has set the Doomsday Clock, It aims to illustrate the existential dangers of the world, in 90 Seconds to Midnight, which is the closest time to midnight since it was first introduced in 1947. This is “largely” due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, they said.

Ukraine has enough coal and gas reserves for the remaining months of winter Despite Russia’s repeated attacks on the energy system, said the Prime Minister, Dennis Schmihal.

Finland’s foreign minister, Pekka Haavisto, has indicated that talks with Turkey may stall over Finnish aspirations to join NATO alongside Sweden, Which he says is due to the pressure of the upcoming Turkish elections.

Supporters of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny gather to protest in Berlin on Tuesday To shed light on prison conditions in Russia where he is being held.

Russia does not plan to rebuild the Azovstal steel mills in Mariupol which was the site of heavy bombing in the first weeks of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine last year. See also The mayor of a Ukrainian city said the bodies of civilians were "scattered"