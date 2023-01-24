RAPEX warns of chemical hazard of ‘Tiger’ brand modeling paste

RAPEX warned this Tuesday that many of the ‘modelling paste’ products sold at the ‘Flying Tiger Copenhagen’ store “present a chemical risk to users”. [Rapid Alert System for all dangerous consumer Products (sistema de alerta rápido da União Europeia)] For hazardous non-food products.

According to RAPEX, a five-component product with modeling pastes of different colors called ‘Vasetti di pasta modellabile leggera “liskumvoks light clay”‘ presents a “risk of migration of boron levels”.

Amounts of chemicals in the batch in question Does not meet the requirements of the Toy Safety Directive EN 71-3 The commission said the seller was alerted to the problem in November and instructed to withdraw the product from the market soon after.

When making a complaint, the consumer must consider the risk Ingestion or contact with overdose Harmful For health, especially for the reproductive system of children.

As a precaution it should be kept out of the reach of children and in case of accidental exposure, parents or guardians should be aware of any unusual symptoms such as irritation, chemical burns from skin and eye contact, and damage to the gastrointestinal tract and reproductive system. consumed

Made in China, this product is a pack of five transparent pots of blue, purple, red, green and yellow modeling clay, 35g each.

Product Identification:

Product Type: Toy

Product: Modeling Paste “Vacetti di Pasta Modelabil Legera “Liscumvox Light Clay”

Brand: Flying Tiger Copenhagen

Lot: 238560

Type / Model Number: 3014809

Barcode: 0200030148097

Product Description: Five clear plastic pots of colored modeling paste

Country of Origin: China

Notifying country: Italy

Hazard: Chemical