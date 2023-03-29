The Last of Us PC was heavily criticized on the day of release for poor performance

The PC version of The Last of Us Part 1 was heavily criticized on the day of its release due to poor performance and frequent crashes.

A PC port, powered by Naughty Dog and developer Iron Galaxy, has been released steam and the Epic Games Store on Tuesday, after a short delay from its original planned release date at the beginning of March.

At the time of publication, the game had “mostly negative” reviews on Steam, with a large number of players complaining about performance issues and crashes.

It reads “terrible improvement” One of the user reviews of the game Marked as “most useful”. “The game requires over 8 gigs of VRAM on medium settings, and 100% CPU usage in the menu.”

“It’s really sad to say that this is a terrible computer port,” He writes another user. “I love this game so much. I’ve bought this game 3 different times already… so sad to say this game is horribly optimized for PC.”

One very positive vote User review He claims their game crashed 12 times in a 3.5 hour game session.

string The popular forum Resetera echoes the same sentiments of Steam user comments, with many posters complaining about poor performance and crashes when playing the game on PC.

Unusually for a Sony Interactive Entertainment game, there is There are no reviews for The Last of US Part 1 on PC posted on Metacritic on the day of release, suggesting that the press either did not receive the revision code, or did so too late.

However, some content creators are starting to share their early impressions. In a video, YouTuber DreamcastGuy details some of his issues with the PC port, including a pre-game shader build process that he claims took over an hour.

It also claims to have experienced 2-minute load times on an SSD, and crashes when playing on the Steam Deck.

Despite the issues, The Last of Us Part 1 appears to be off to a strong start commercially, with a peak of 36,496 users on its first day, according to SteamDB.

This puts it behind the best PlayStation PC launches God of War (74,000), Marvel’s Spider-Man (66,000) and Horizon Zero Dawn (56,000), but ahead of Days Gone (28,000) and Uncharted: The Legacy of Thieves Collection (10,851). ).