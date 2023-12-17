The Israeli army announced that it had completed an operation near the hospital. Hamas talks about massacre

A spokesman for Hamas’ health ministry said on Wednesday that the army opened fire on patient rooms at the Kamal Adwan hospital in Gaza City and declared a days-long “siege”, citing the arrest of staff.

Today, the Israeli military indicated it had “ended its operation” in the sector, which was used as a command and control center by Hamas.

The Israeli military noted that “soldiers arrested around 80 terrorists”, “destroyed terrorist infrastructure and found numerous weapons”, and medical personnel were “interrogated”.

“The personnel admitted that weapons were hidden in incubators for premature babies,” the military said.

Hamas condemned a “terrible massacre” at the hospital, saying the army “destroyed the tents of displaced people with bulldozers” and caused “a series of deaths” as they sought refuge there.

Israeli “crimes” are “aimed at terrorizing our people and forcing them out of their lands”, the movement that seized power in the Gaza Strip in 2007 has charged.

The Hamas health ministry said 18,800 people have died in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the start of the war with Israel, triggered by a bloody attack by Hamas commandos on Israeli soil on October 7.

Israeli officials have said about 1,140 people were killed in the attack.