Stocks, news, earnings and data

French business confidence is plummeting
Garbage bins fill the streets as garbage collectors strike in Paris, France on March 20, 2023. Garbage collectors have joined massive strikes across France against pension reform plans.
Mustafa Yalgin | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images
Business confidence in France fell in March, Numbers From the NSA showed ANSI.
The index compiled from business managers’ responses lost 1 point from February, although it remained above its long-term average.
Sentiment weakened in retail, services, manufacturing and building construction, with only wholesale trade improving.
Figures released on Monday showed that business morale in Germany rose for the fifth consecutive month in February, as measured by… Ifo Business Climate Index.
European stocks open higher
European stocks were higher early on Monday, with the Stoxx 600 index up 0.5% at 8:20 am London time.
Oil and gas stocks rose 1.44%, mining stocks rose 1.36% and banks continued to regain some positive momentum, up 1.2%.
Stoxx 600 index.
Bailey: UK banks are ‘resilient’, and inflation remains the main focus
Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech Monday night that he has confidence in Britain’s banking system and regulatory framework, which allows the central bank to remain focused on reducing inflation.
He described UK banks as “resilient, with strong capital and liquidity positions, and well placed to support the economy”. Sky News reported.
“We have a strong macroprudential policy regime in this country. With the Monetary Policy Committee on the issue of securing financial stability, the Monetary Policy Committee can focus on its important job of getting inflation back on target,” Bailey said.
The Bank of England raised its main interest rate by 25 basis points to 4.25% last week, after inflation came in higher than expected at 10.4% in February.
We are not headed for a global financial crisis: CEO
Policymakers were right to shoot first and ask questions later amid recent banking volatility, Thanos Papasavas, founder and CEO at ABP Invest, told CNBC.
Bitcoin, Ether Drop After Binance Founder’s Name In US Complaint
Bitcoin and ether prices are down nearly 3% in Asian morning trade, according to currency metrics After US officials filed a complaint against cryptocurrency exchange Binance and its co-founder Changpeng Zhao.
The order alleged that the company actively responded to US users and sabotaged the exchanges’ “ineffective compliance program.”
Bitcoin is down 3.09% in the last 24 hours, according to Coin Metrics, and is trading at $27,003 — while ether is also down 2.95% to $1,712.
Bitcoin is up nearly 63% qoq and is on pace to mark its best quarter since Q1 2021, when bitcoin was up 103.73%. It is also on track for a third straight month of gains.
Ether is also up 41.3% on a quarterly basis and is on pace to post its best quarter since Q1 2021, when the cryptocurrency gained more than 150%.
Rise of Asia-Pacific financial banks SVB deal offers relief on Wall Street
European Markets: Below are the opening calls
European markets are heading for a positive open on Tuesday.
Britain’s FTSE 100 is expected to open 18 points higher at 7498, Germany’s DAX 41 points higher at 15,177, France’s CAC 24 points higher at 7,104 and Italy’s FTSE MIB 85 points higher at 25,822, according to data from IG.
On Tuesday, earnings are due to come from the Man Group and data releases will include French business climate data and Italian consumer confidence numbers.
