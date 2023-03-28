Stocks, news, earnings and data

32 minutes ago

Garbage bins fill the streets as garbage collectors strike in Paris, France on March 20, 2023. Garbage collectors have joined massive strikes across France against pension reform plans.

Business confidence in France fell in March, Numbers From the NSA showed ANSI.

The index compiled from business managers’ responses lost 1 point from February, although it remained above its long-term average.

Sentiment weakened in retail, services, manufacturing and building construction, with only wholesale trade improving.

Figures released on Monday showed that business morale in Germany rose for the fifth consecutive month in February, as measured by… Ifo Business Climate Index.

– Jenny Reed