science

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-5 rocket launch

March 28, 2023
Callie Robertson

Event details


payload blog

SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-10

Mar 29, 2023 04:11 p.m

Space Launch Complex 40 • Cape Canaveral Space Station

a task:

SpaceX’s Starlink is a constellation of networked satellites that aims to provide Internet services to those not yet connected, and to provide reliable and affordable Internet around the world. The launch window opens at 4:01 PM ET and ends at 7:49 PM ET.

The Falcon 9 booster will land on an unmanned ship in the Atlantic Ocean.

Offer launch:

Watch the launch of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket carrying the next batch of Starlink satellites from one of the following locations:

Rocket launch: March 29, 2023 | SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink 5-10

Offer launch

Banana Creek Launch Show Area

  • About 6.2 miles / 10 kilometers from the launch pad
  • Included with admission to the visitor complex
  • Viewing area opens at 2:30 PM
  • It is accessible via the Kennedy Space Center bus tour on a first-come, first-served basis
  • Video, audio and caller commentary launch available
  • The Banana Creek launch show area will remain open until 5:15 p.m. If the launch does not take place by 5:15pm, the viewing area will be closed to guests as the window extends beyond the complex opening hours for visitors.

Buy admission

Atlantis North in the park

It is located on the left on approach to Space Shuttle Atlantis®

  • Look at the rocket once it clears the tree line
  • About 6.7 miles / 10.8 kilometers from the launch pad
  • Viewing area opens at 2:30 PM
  • Included with admission to the visitor complex
  • Audio, video and caller commentary launch available
  • The North Garden Launch Show Area of ​​Atlantis will remain open until 6:45 p.m. If the launch does not take place by 6:45pm, the viewing area will be closed to guests as the window extends beyond the complex opening hours for visitors.

Buy admission





See also  China tests pull sail to remove space junk

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *