Jonathan Majors charged with assault and harassment after alleged domestic dispute | films

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office has confirmed that Jonathan Majors has been charged with multiple counts of assault and harassment, after he was accused of assaulting a woman during an alleged “domestic dispute.”

New York City police said Majors, star of Creed III as well as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, was arrested Saturday when police answered a 911 call inside an apartment in Manhattan’s Chelsea neighborhood.

Police said a 30-year-old woman sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was taken to hospital. Majors was released from police custody Saturday night.

On Monday, the district attorney’s office confirmed that the actor has been charged with multiple counts of third-degree assault, three counts of attempted third-degree assault, one count of second-degree aggravated harassment, and one count of second-degree harassment. degree.

A judge released Majors on his own recognizance and granted a limited order of protection. His next court appearance is scheduled for May 8.

In the complaint, the unnamed accuser alleged that the defendant “hit her across the face with an open hand, causing severe pain and a laceration behind her ear” and that he “placed his hand on her neck, causing bruising and severe pain.”

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and almost certainly the victim of an altercation with a woman he knew,” the actor’s criminal defense attorney, Priya Chaudhry, said in a statement Sunday after his arrest. “We quickly gather evidence and present it to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped immediately.”

Chowdhury previously alleged that among the evidence collected were video footage from the vehicle where the alleged accident occurred, witness testimony from the driver and onlookers, and two written statements from the woman retracting her claims.

Chaudhry added, “The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these cases, and this is the sole reason for the arrest of Mr. Majors.”

A representative for Majors also denied any wrongdoing by the actor. “He did nothing wrong,” the actor said in an email. “We look forward to clearing his name and making that clear.”

Majors has long-term plans with Marvel Studios to play Kang, the main villain in the studio’s current phase of films and television, which will see him headlining Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, set for release in 2025.

U.S. Army advertisements featuring Majors were also pulled after his arrest, with the Army’s Enterprise Marketing Office saying in a statement that it was “deeply concerned by the allegations.”

They added that while “Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we withdraw our advertising until the investigation into these allegations is complete.”