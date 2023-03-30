Sophie Nelis Presents the Lead Actress in the Emmys Yellowjackets Season 2 Drama – Variety

Kylie Scheuerman/Showtime

The second season of Showtime’s hit series “Yellowjackets” is ready for another dance-off at this year’s Emmys, following a critically acclaimed and record-breaking premiere for the network. The plans for the casting shows have changed slightly from the first season, diverse I learned exclusively.

Breakout star Sophie Nélisse, who plays the teenage version of Shauna, will now join her adult counterpart Melanie Lynskey in the lead actress drama category, hoping to get a nomination. The couple will be joined by co-stars Tawny Cypress and Juliette Lewis, who portray the adult versions of their characters, Taissa and Natalie, respectively.

The thriller tells the story of a girls’ soccer team struggling to survive in the jungle after their plane crashes on their way to a tournament. The tale flashes back and forth between two periods: one, in the aftermath of the crash, as the surviving members fend for themselves; the other, in their adult lives 25 years later, as they deal with the trauma of that experience.

Melanie Lynskey as Shauna in YELLOWJACKETS Season 2. Photo: Kimberley French / SHOWTIME.

Courtesy of Kimberly French/Showtime

As the scene-stealing adult version of Misty, actress Christina Ricci got a well-deserved supporting actress nod for her terrifying portrayal. She will again be seeking a nod in the same category, serving as an Emmy bid. The other is for her work as Marilyn Thornhill in “Wednesday” on Netflix, in support of the comedian.

Richie wouldn’t be the only cast from the adult cast in the supporting cast, with this season’s newcomers Lauren Ambrose (as goalkeeper Van Palmer) and Simon Kessel as schizophrenic cult leader Lottie, also vying for attention. Among them will be young cast members, including notable Jasmine Savoy-Brown (Taissa), Samantha Hanratty (Misty) and Sophie Thatcher (Natalie), as well as Courtney Eaton (Young Lottie) and Liv Hewson (Van).

Also new to the group is veteran actor Elijah Wood, who plays Walter, the citizen detective Misty meets. Among the men cast will be supporting actor dramas, including Stephen Krueger as a one-legged assistant coach; Kevin Alves as young Travis, Natalie’s boyfriend; and Warren Cole as Shawna’s husband, Jeff.

The first episode, helmed by Daisy von Scherler Mayer, was Showtime’s debut, reaching nearly two million viewers across all platforms according to Nielsen, comScore, and the network’s internal data.

Details regarding specific episode submissions for writing, directing, and artistic categories will be announced at a later date.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the first season earned seven Emmy nominations, including Outstanding Drama Series and direction by Karen Kusama. The series is produced by Lyle, Nickerson, and colleague Jonathan Lesko; Creative Engine’s Drew Cummins, Ameni Rozsa, Sarah L. Thompson and Kusama.

