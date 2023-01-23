Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order posters appear ahead of launch

We are just a few days away from The Galaxy Unpacked 2023 event has been scheduled for February 1where Samsung will be unveiled Galaxy S23 Lined up. Just like in previous years, the Galaxy S23 series will consist of three phones: Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 +and the Galaxy S23 Ultra. Almost All information about the entire lineup is already online.

Even official designs and specifications It appeared online before the launch of the Galaxy S23 series. Now, Tipster Evan Blass Share the official pre-order posters for the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. The first pre-order posters show the vanilla Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ in beige and light pink colors, respectively. The back panel of the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ looks stunning, thanks to a new Ultra-inspired camera module that gives the device a minimalist look.

Speaking of the leaked pre-order poster for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it shows the premium flagship in a new vegan color option. the S Pen It also appears on the label. The design of the phone, as it has been leaked several times before, is similar to that of the 2022 phone Galaxy S22 Ultra. But the Galaxy S23 Ultra It will bring a bunch of new camera features. This includes Improved night camera performance and a 200-megapixel camera, Samples are amazing.

The official specifications of the Galaxy S23 Ultra are also not available, which may help you in making your decision whether or not to buy the device. While all Samsung is set on Raising the price of the Galaxy S23 series in South Koreacustomers in United States of America can breathe a sigh of relief as a A leaked document shows that the company is not increasing the price in the country.