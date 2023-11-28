Portuguese women shine in artificial intelligence – Community

Two researchers in the field of artificial intelligence have been distinguished by Forbes magazine.

Rita F. Bautista 01:30



Two Portuguese women were featured among the ten names highlighted by the North American magazine ‘Forbes’ as “professionals to consider for senior management positions” in artificial intelligence (AI) companies. One of them is part of a ‘task force’ on America’s strategy on AI, selected by President Joe Biden.

66-year-old Manuela Veloso and 44-year-old Daniela Braga are distinguished by the scientist Elizabeth Scallon, who in a magazine dedicated to business and economics mentions ten women in the field of AI, which large international companies should consider at this time. Selection of higher posts in structures.

Manuela Veloso, born in Lisbon but living in the US since 1994, founded and directs a research lab in AI and robotics, Corral. To Correio da Manhã, she explains that she is “very proud of this distinction” and admits: “When I look at departmental managements where there are only men, I think, ‘How come they don’t put women in these positions? I know I can do it like the rest of my colleagues!’ ‘Daniela Braga is originally from Porto, but lives in the United States. He is the founder and CEO of Defined.ai, a voice, text and image recognition company that has been recognized multiple times as one of the most promising in the industry. It was recently supported by the Recovery and Resilience Program (PRR). Daniela Braga was selected by Joe Biden to join the AI ​​strategy team.Ten female names were highlighted in an article criticizing the lack of gender and racial diversity in management positions at companies such as OpenAI, one of the most popular startups in the field, a week after the company’s CEO was fired but later rehired.



Further



Global risk

That same week, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman was fired and reinstated. Reuters reported that the reason for the dismissal was a letter to the administration signed by several investigators. According to the agency, the letter warned of an innovation in the field of AI that could pose a threat to humanity.

ChatGPT responds

One of the latest AI-based technologies is the well-known ChatGPT. A tool that answers various questions in a ‘humanized’ manner.

Ethics

Defined.ai recently released a report that, among other topics, defines four pillars for ethical work in the industry. The company thus exemplifies approval, security, competitiveness and transparency.

