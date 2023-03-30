Opening day is here! What to expect when the Nationals take on the Braves in the 2023 Open

The 2023 regular season for the Washington Nationals begins Thursday as the Nats take on the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park. Here’s what you need to know.

It’s time to play ball! The 2023 regular season for the Washington Nationals begins Thursday as the Nats take on the Atlanta Braves at Nationals Park.

Here’s what you need to know.

start time

The game starts shortly after 1pm, but the gates open at 11:30am

Expect a Cool Opening Day: According to WTOP meteorologist Chad Merrill, the forecast should be sunny and breezy with light winds by game time. Temperatures are expected to reach 52 degrees in the first degree.

People can still get it Opening day tickets online.

Fans interested in some cheap tickets to games all season can score some cheap seats in the Grandstand section if they get to the stadium early.

Those who can’t make it to the game can watch on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network (MASN).

How exciting is opening day? WTOP’s Kyle Cooper asked Nationals Screech mascot and Teddy Roosevelt for their “thoughts” on the upcoming season.

Hang out with Screech and Teddy at the Ballpark today @employee pic.twitter.com/rSWzBikgpS – Kyle Cooper (KRCOOPER) March 30, 2023

Starting pitchers

The starting pitchers for the Nets and Braves are Patrick Corbin and Max Fried, respectively.

Pre-match celebrations

Fan-favorite World Series champion Gerardo Parra, known for the walking musical “Baby Shark,” will return to kick off the new season by riding the Budweiser Clydesdale horses in a parade around the Navy Park neighborhood.

There will be other ceremonies before the game begins including the US Armed Forces Color Guard presenting the colors, singer D.C. Washington performing the national anthem and a flyover from the 121st Fighter Squadron of the Air National Guard.

Mike Carney, the team’s executive vice president, said the team will relinquish the City Connect jersey for the first 20,000 fans who show up to the stadium.

“[I’m] “I’m excited because it’s Opening Day,” Carney said. “Make sure you get here early.”

Oksana Markarova, Ukraine’s ambassador to the United States, will roll out the first ceremonial pitch.

The Nats will honor their former managing director owner Ted Lerner, who passed away in February, by placing him in the team’s Ring of Honor.

Read more about what to expect on opening day here.

What’s new at Nationals Park?

There are a number of new additions within the stadium such as local vendors of food such as slow cooked fresh ribs, hand made sandwiches and homemade crab dip.

These are some new ways to get your food fast, Jonathan Stahl, Vice President of Experience and Hospitality for Nationals, told WTOP’s Kyle Cooper.

“When you get to the concession stand, you will see the food fresh on the heat slide,” he said, adding that fans can easily get their food and checkout from a nearby kiosk, which “will get you back to their seats faster.”

Also, there will be easy-to-go drink options and new lines of premium products like T-shirts and new bobbleheads.

John Turnure, the Nats’ director of field operations, said the team will be operating in a new field this season, which began growing in January. Other minor modifications were made to accommodate the new rules, which were three inches wider this year.

See more new additions to Nats Park here.

expectations

The Nationals enter the 2023 campaign after a disappointing 2022 season when they finished with a 55-107 record. But according to WTOP’s Dave Preston, the path back to respectability is under way.

Nationals Radio Network host and WTOP alum Craig Heist recently joined the DC Sports Huddle to talk about the best reasons Nats fans can hope for the future. Hear his thoughts here on this week’s episode.

WTOP’s Tadeusz Abidje and Kyle Cooper contributed to this report.