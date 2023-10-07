More than 140 cats left in carriers in Abu Dhabi desert | pet

More than 140 cats and at least two dogs were found loose or in carriers inside the Abu Dhabi desert, near an animal protection association run by the Dubai government.

According to CNN, the animals were discovered on September 28 by a group of residents in Al Falah, Abu Dhabi, without food and water at a time when the country’s thermometers reached 40 degrees. Rescue teams managed to save 95 cats and one dog, and found at least 50 cats and one. Husk is already dead.

The zoo said it was not aware of the incident, which is already being investigated by the country’s government. The discovery sparked criticism from animal rights activists and associations including Beta, which is offering almost five thousand euros for anyone who knows who abandoned the animals.







“This heinous act should not be swept under the rug. The solution to the problem of stray animals is neutering and adoption in overcrowded and understaffed shelters, which PETA has been asking the UAE for years,” Jason Baker, vice president of PETA Asia, told the same source.

So far, few animals are known to exist Microchip About ten others were returned to their owners. So-called animal “dumping sites” have spread across the country.