Montenegro considers Van der Leyen's candidacy for EPP to Commission “great news for Europe”

“Good news for Europe, PSD and PPE: Van der Leyen will be our candidate for the presidency of the European Commission. PSD, a member of the PPE, is the guarantor of the plan we have for the future of the EU. Thanks Ursula! Count us in!” wrote Luis Montenegro on social network X (formerly Twitter).

The leader of the PSD today considered Ursula Von der Leyen's candidacy for the European People's Party (PPE) to be the president of the European Commission, which she currently holds, as “great news for Europe”.

“Good news for Europe, PSD and PPE: Van der Leyen will be our candidate for the presidency of the European Commission. PSD, a member of the PPE, is the guarantor of the plan we have for the future of the EU. Thanks Ursula! Count us in!” wrote Luis Montenegro on social network X (formerly Twitter).

Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, today announced her candidacy for the EPP's 'Spitzenkandidat' (list leader) in the European elections in June, aiming to run again as head of the institution.

Party sources interviewed by Lusa Agency announced that the head of the Social Working Committee of the German Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin announced that the responsible person would then be the main candidate of the PPE. For elections to the European Parliament scheduled for June 6 to 9, 2024

On Wednesday, the EPP will hold a group meeting at the headquarters of the European Parliament in Brussels, at the end of which Manfred Weber, the president of this European party, and Ursula von der Leyen will address the press. .

After being officially named the EPP's 'Spitzenkandidat', Ursula van der Leyen is expected to be confirmed as head of the list at the political group's summit scheduled for March 6 and 7 in the Romanian capital, Bucharest.

The 2014 European elections saw the emergence of a number of key candidates – the German term 'Spitzenkanditat' – as the largest European parties presented their preferences for the future president of the European Commission.

Later, in 2019, an attempt was made to use this model again, but due to disagreements between political groups, these main candidates did not occupy the main European posts.

As the first female President of the European Commission, Ursula van der Leyen was approved by the European Parliament in November 2019, by an absolute majority (half to half) of 461 votes in favor, 157 against, and 89 abstentions. MEPs in office are another).

In mid-January, the Party of European Socialists (PES) announced that Nicolas Schmidt, the current Luxembourgish European Commissioner for Employment and Social Rights, was the only candidate for the political family's 'Spitzenkandidat' in the June European elections.